Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 21,260 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,104,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,499,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,365,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,695,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.7 %

BRX opened at $27.59 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.60%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

