Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

