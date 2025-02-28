Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $31,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,690,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $897,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,124.90. The trade was a 6,666.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $148.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

