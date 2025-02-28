Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.6 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $483.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.10. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $482.14 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.