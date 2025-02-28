MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Director Acquires $99,034.13 in Stock

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $20.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Report on MasterBrand

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in MasterBrand by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after buying an additional 2,363,308 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 658,807 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $8,373,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,425,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 528,537 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 11.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,926,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,329,000 after purchasing an additional 518,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.