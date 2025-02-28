Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of MAZE opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Maze Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

