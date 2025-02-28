McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $286,395.00 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $309.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average of $294.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,326,000 after buying an additional 794,536 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.