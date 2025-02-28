MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

MediPal Stock Performance

Shares of MAHLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. MediPal has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

About MediPal

Further Reading

Medipal Holdings Corporation engages in the prescription pharmaceutical wholesale business in Japan. It procures healthcare products related to diagnostics, testing, treatment, and administration comprises medical equipment and medical materials, and clinical diagnostic reagents for use from the pre-symptomatic stage; handles PMS services on contract for manufacturers; and invests in orphan drugs and other products.

