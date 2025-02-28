MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
MediPal Stock Performance
Shares of MAHLY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. MediPal has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $19.07.
About MediPal
