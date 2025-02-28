Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Insider Michael Sandy Acquires 300,000 Shares

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sandy bought 300,000 shares of Melbana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$153,600.00 ($96,000.00).

The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,005.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Melbana Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration in Cuba and Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Tassie Shoal Methanol and LNG project located in Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz oil field located in Cuba; and WA-544-P and NT/P87 permits covering an area of approximately 4,000km2 in the Petrel sub-basin, as well as a 30% interest in Block 9 that covers an area of 2,344km2 located in Cuba.

