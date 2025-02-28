Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. Sells 17,270 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 50,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Chevron by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 39,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

