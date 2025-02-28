Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Millrose Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

