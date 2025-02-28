Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Millrose Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MRP opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Millrose Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.07.
About Millrose Properties
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Millrose Properties
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.