Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 28,840 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 13.9% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,094,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

