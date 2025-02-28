Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,136,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,023,000 after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 40,472 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,952.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 140,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.63 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49.

