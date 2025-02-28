Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 30.9% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 107,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.