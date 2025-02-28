MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,597. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

