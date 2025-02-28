Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 807.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
MSLOY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,100. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
