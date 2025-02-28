Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 807.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MSLOY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,100. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

