Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.98%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

