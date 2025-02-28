Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 3,400 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,447,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $354,695,000 after buying an additional 216,162 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $242,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in eBay by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $152,451,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,758 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,009,000 after acquiring an additional 73,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 8.2 %

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.