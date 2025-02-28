Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $231.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.14 and its 200 day moving average is $239.56. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.56 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

