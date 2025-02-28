Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.43.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.