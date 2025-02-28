Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,185,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,438,000 after acquiring an additional 125,457 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,024,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 205.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,815 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Datadog Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total value of $393,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,514.32. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,674 shares of company stock worth $82,904,025. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.