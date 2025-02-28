Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Sells £433,919.98 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.40), for a total value of £433,919.98 ($546,912.00).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Andrew King acquired 26 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,161 ($14.63) per share, with a total value of £301.86 ($380.46).

Mondi Price Performance

MNDI stock traded up GBX 8.04 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,227.54 ($15.47). The company had a trading volume of 2,817,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,218. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,215.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,299.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,618 ($20.39).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.17) to GBX 1,550 ($19.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

