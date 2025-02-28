Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Sells £433,919.98 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.40), for a total value of £433,919.98 ($546,912.00).
Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Andrew King acquired 26 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,161 ($14.63) per share, with a total value of £301.86 ($380.46).
Mondi Price Performance
MNDI stock traded up GBX 8.04 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,227.54 ($15.47). The company had a trading volume of 2,817,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,218. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,215.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,299.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,618 ($20.39).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on MNDI
About Mondi
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.