Motco Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motco cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,600.27. This trade represents a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

