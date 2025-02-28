Motco Sells 1,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motco cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 256,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 97,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,590,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

