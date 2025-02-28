Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,635,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,248 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America makes up about 3.9% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 67,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.47. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $11.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPAA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

