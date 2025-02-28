Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,767 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $429.78 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.07 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

