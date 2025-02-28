MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 14,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 17,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

