Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

