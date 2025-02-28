My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of My Size from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Ronen Luzon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,240. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.03% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYSZ opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.33. My Size has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

