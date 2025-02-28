Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Naspers Stock Performance
Shares of NPSNY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,865. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Naspers has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $54.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.
About Naspers
