Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Naspers Stock Performance

Shares of NPSNY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,865. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Naspers has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $54.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

