National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:BTB FY2025 Earnings

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

