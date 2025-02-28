National Pension Service Sells 59,682 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

National Pension Service cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,143,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,682 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $67,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

