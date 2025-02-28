Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, hitting $104.86. 23,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $81.74 and a one year high of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

