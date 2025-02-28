Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Digimarc Trading Down 42.7 %

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $331.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 801,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 628,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 521,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 370,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

