Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Envista Stock Down 4.4 %

Envista stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Envista by 97.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

