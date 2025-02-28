Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.37. 227,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,220,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDA

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

About Neptune Digital Assets

The company has a market cap of C$185.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.