Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 5.4% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.37. 227,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,220,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
