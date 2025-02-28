NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.170-7.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. NetApp also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.840-1.940 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

NetApp Trading Down 5.0 %

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,782 shares in the company, valued at $34,774,104.78. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,114.01. The trade was a 44.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,341 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

