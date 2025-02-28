New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Update

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NEN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.06. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

