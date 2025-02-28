New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 58 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $572.50 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $593.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

