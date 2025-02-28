New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

