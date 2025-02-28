NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 233 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $356.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.