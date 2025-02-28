NextDecade Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 13,847 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 408% compared to the typical volume of 2,725 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in NextDecade by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NextDecade by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 773,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.27.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

