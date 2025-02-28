Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $65.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. Nextdoor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

KIND traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $697.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.07. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIND shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 16,834 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $41,243.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,063.20. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

