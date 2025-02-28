Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Nextech3D.AI had a negative net margin of 336.36% and a negative return on equity of 7,225.80%.

Nextech3D.AI Price Performance

Shares of NEXCF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 71,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Nextech3D.AI has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.25 price target on shares of Nextech3D.AI in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

