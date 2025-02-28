NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13,375.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 946,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,209 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $67,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.