Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 74.9% in February

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the January 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,396. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

