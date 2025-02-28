North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI) Plans $0.11 Dividend

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA QTPI opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09. North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $25.32.
About North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF
