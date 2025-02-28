NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 82,894 shares traded.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.