Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Nutanix Trading Up 10.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

