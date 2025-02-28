Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the January 31st total of 599,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nvni Group Price Performance

NVNI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Nvni Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Institutional Trading of Nvni Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nvni Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Nvni Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nvni Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nvni Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nvni Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

